Quebec resident charged in connection with sale of compromised financial accounts on dark web

A Laval, Quebec resident is being charged in connection with cyber incidents that took place from 2018-2019.

The individual, identified as Chris Tyrone Dracos, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and charged in the Court of Quebec with three major offences: unauthorized computer use, possession of a device allowing the unauthorized use of a computer, and having counselled an offence that is not committed.

According to the report, investigations began in 2018 when the RCMP’s National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team launched an investigation named ‘Project Ados’ that looked into illicitly selling compromised financial accounts and hacking tutorials on the dark web. As part of a thorough investigation, the RCMP was able to link Dracos to the illicit activity.

“This case highlights the value and importance of partnerships between police, public and private sector companies and organizations, including the CRTC,” says Inspector Alexandre Beaulieu, the Officer in Charge of the National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team. “Such collaboration can contribute significantly to identify serious cyber crimes, the success of police investigations, and help bring those responsible to justice.”

Chris Tyrone Dracos is due in court in Laval on March 29th and is currently being held in custody for a different incident.

Source: CourierLaval