OnePlus will reportedly launch a mid-range watch later this year

OnePlus might be ready to step into the smartwatch market again.

For those who don’t remember, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch early last year, a device that was greeted with unfavourable reviews. The watch wasn’t as capable as industry staples like the Apple Watch, Fitbit and Garmin, making it difficult for the wearable to find a place for itself in the saturated market.

MobileSyrup staff reporter Bradley Bennett gave the watch a 5/10 rating and said, “With the OnePlus Watch, the company has built a decent beta wearable and I think with a few more cycles of refinement, it could have an excellent activity tracker on their hands.”

Since then, it appears OnePlus has gone back to the drawing board, and according to 91Mobiles, a new smartwatch, under the company’s mid-range Nord sub-brand might be on the way.

We aren’t sure if the smartwatch will make its way to Canada. According to the leak, the watch will release in India alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 sometime in the second half of 2022 for ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 (roughly $80 to $132 CAD). For reference, the original OnePlus Watch costs $219.

Though nothing is certain, 91Mobiles speculates that the watch will offer a range of health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, music control, smartphone notifications, along with a full touch screen colour display.

Source: 91Mobiles