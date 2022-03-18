Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display are now available Canada

Along with the iPhone SE (2022), Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display are now available to order in Canada.

Apple’s Mac Studio is a high-end take on the Mac mini that’s powered by either its M1 Max or new M1 Ultra chip. The rear of the tiny Mac Studio features several ports, including four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, a power port, an HDMI slot (4K60 and HDR at 60Hz), a high-impedance 3.5mm headphone jack and, surprisingly, two USB-A ports.

The Mac Studio with an M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 24-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine, 32GB of RAM with 512GB SSD storage starts at $2,499. On the other hand, the M1 Ultra the 20-Core CPU, 48-Core GPU, 32-Core Neural Engine, 64GB of RAM 1TB SSD storage variant starts at $4,999.

On Apple Canada’s website, the M1 Max variant is listed as shipping in late April, while the Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra doesn’t ship until early May.

Apple’s new Studio Display is also available now starting at $,1999 and starts shipping in late mid-to-late April. Though some have been critical of the Studio Display, I’ve been impressed with the quality of its 5K screen. That said, it’s hard not to be disappointed by the fact that it doesn’t support a 120Hz refresh rate at lower resolutions. There are also reports surrounding issues with its built-in webcam, though my experience with the shooter has been relatively solid.

For more on the Mac Studio and Studio Display, check out my in-depth look at both devices. MobileSyrup will have more on both devices in the coming days.

