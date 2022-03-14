Rogers and Sheridan to focus on 5G autonomous vehicle research in new partnership

Rogers and Sheridan College have entered a two-year partnership to advance 5G autonomous vehicle research and development.

The research will be completed through Sheridan’s Centre for Mobile Innovation. It will combine navigation, diagnostics, and infotainment systems into vehicles through 5G technology.

5G research will focus on autonomous public transportation and delivery systems, driverless taxis, and assisted driving options.

“5G innovation is opening up a whole new world of opportunities for Canadians and businesses, and our partnership with Sheridan continues to build on our strong partner ecosystem,” Jorge Fernandes, chief technology officer at Rogers, said in a statement.

Researchers and students will also combine machine learning with traffic modeling to help Rogers develop services for vehicles operating on its 5G networks.

It will focus on navigation, diagnostics and infotainment. Connectivity will be explored through transport systems using cellular vehicle-to-everything, technology that allows vehicles to communicate.

“Together, we have an opportunity to lead autonomous vehicle research and innovation in Canada that will make meaningful economic impacts, while also providing our students relevant problem-solving skills and expertise as they proceed on their career path,” Andrea England, Vice-Provost of Research at Sheridan, said in a statement.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers