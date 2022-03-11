Some Rogers customers can get up to 12 months of Disney+ for free

With the recent release of long-awaited shows and movies on Disney+ like How I Met Your Father (Season 1), The Call of the Wild and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, along with upcoming additions like Turning Red (today), Daredevil, The Punisher and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sometime later this year, you might be considering renewing or getting a subscription to the streaming service.

With that in mind, if you’re a Rogers customer, you might be able to get a six-month to a one-year Disney+ subscription for free.

People with select Rogers Infinite wireless plans or select Ignite TV and SmartStream plans can sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six or 12 months of Disney+, respectively, for free.

Check out the plans that are eligible for the promotion:

Rogers Infinite phone plans

Rogers Infinite 45GB plan for $90 — Get six months of Disney+

Rogers Infinite 50GB plan for $95 — Get six months of Disney+

Rogers Infinite 100 GB plan for $175 — Get six months of Disney+

Check out these plans here.

Ignite TV Bundles

Ignite Flex 5 for $139 — Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Ignite Flex 10 for $144.99 — Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Ignite Flex 20 + Sports for $169.99 — Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Ignite Premier for $204.99 — Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Ignite Starter for $134.99 — Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Check out these plans here.

SmartStream Bundles

Ignite Internet 500u for $114.99 – Get 12 months of Dinsey+

Ignite Internet Gigabit for $124.99 –

Check out these plans here.

It’s worth noting that once the free subscription period ends, you’ll have to pay $11.99/month to continue the subscription. Learn more about the promotion here.

Note: This isn’t a new promotion, but it’s likely being resurfaced by Rogers because of Turning Red’s release.

Source: Rogers