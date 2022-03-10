Xbox Series X bundles now in stock at Walmart

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X is currently in stock at Walmart Canada.

These aren’t just standard Series X consoles, though, and instead are bundles that include an additional controller.

Below are all of the bundles currently in stock:

Xbox Series X Electric Volt Controller Bundle — $674

Xbox Series X Carbon Black Controller Bundle — $674

Xbox Series X Robot White Bundle — $674

