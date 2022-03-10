Xbox Series X bundles now in stock at Walmart

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X is currently in stock at Walmart Canada.
These aren’t just standard Series X consoles, though, and instead are bundles that include an additional controller.
Three #XboxSeriesX bundles are now in stock ONLINE ONLY at Walmart Canada!
Multiple orders will be cancelled. Limit 1 per household. Please check your confirmation email for shipping timelines.
Below are all of the bundles currently in stock:
Xbox Series X Electric Volt Controller Bundle — $674
Xbox Series X Carbon Black Controller Bundle — $674
Xbox Series X Robot White Bundle — $674
This story will be updated when the Series X is no longer in stock.
