Xbox Series X bundles now in stock at Walmart

Move fast!

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Mar 10, 202211:15 AM EST
Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X is currently in stock at Walmart Canada.

These aren’t just standard Series X consoles, though, and instead are bundles that include an additional controller.

Below are all of the bundles currently in stock:

Xbox Series X Electric Volt Controller Bundle — $674

Xbox Series X Carbon Black Controller Bundle — $674

Xbox Series X Robot White Bundle — $674

This story will be updated when the Series X is no longer in stock.

