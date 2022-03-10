Black peripherals make a comeback at Apple Store

After discontinuing its Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse last summer, Apple has resumed the sale of its dark-coloured accessories, though they’re now labelled as ‘Black’ instead of ‘Space Gray.’
At the time, Apple had ceased production of the Space Gray iMac Pro, so it made little sense for the company to continue selling matching peripherals. Since then, Apple’s website hasn’t had the Space Grey variants listed, but the Keypad, Mouse and Trackpad were still available in Silver.
Now, after announcing a new Mac and a monitor at its ‘Peek Performance’ event, the dark-themed accessories seem to be making a comeback, though with a premium. Apple’s website currently has the new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID listed for $229, whereas the same keyboard in white is available for $209.
Similarly, the new black Magic Mouse and black Magic Trackpad are listed for $119 and $169, respectively, whereas their white counterparts are marked $89 and $149.
Check out the new colourways for the accessories here.
Image credit: Apple
Source: Apple