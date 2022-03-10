Black peripherals make a comeback at Apple Store

After discontinuing its Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse last summer, Apple has resumed the sale of its dark-coloured accessories, though they’re now labelled as ‘Black’ instead of ‘Space Gray.’

At the time, Apple had ceased production of the Space Gray iMac Pro, so it made little sense for the company to continue selling matching peripherals. Since then, Apple’s website hasn’t had the Space Grey variants listed, but the Keypad, Mouse and Trackpad were still available in Silver.