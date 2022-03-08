PlayStation’s ‘Essential Picks’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store has launched a set of deals offering games like Last of Us Part II, Dead by Daylight and Diablo III: Eternal Collection at a discounted price.
These games are on sale until March 16th.
Below are some of the titles available:
- Dead by Daylight PS4 & PS5: now $15.99, was $39.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Last of Us Part II: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: now $26.39, was $79.99
- MLB The Show 21 PS5: now $26.79, was $39.99
- Need for Speed Heat: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Control: $18.72, was $53.49
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $13.99, was $69.99
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: now $49.99, was $99.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $34.76, was $53.49
You can check out the complete list of games here.