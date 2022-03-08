fbpx
PlayStation’s ‘Essential Picks’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

These deals end on March 16th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 8, 20226:58 PM EST
Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4

The PlayStation Store has launched a set of deals offering games like Last of Us Part II, Dead by Daylight and Diablo III: Eternal Collection at a discounted price.

These games are on sale until March 16th.

Below are some of the titles available:

You can check out the complete list of games here.

