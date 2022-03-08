Friday Night Baseball coming to Apple TV+ in Canada

Apple has confirmed that ‘Friday Night Baseball’ is coming to Apple TV+. The announcement was made at the company’s ‘Peek Performance’ March hardware event.

This means that two baseball games will stream live alongside pre- and post-shows exclusively on Apple TV+ every Friday once the season begins. Notably, this is the first offering of live sports from Apple TV+; previously, the service has only offered movies and TV shows.

In a press release, Apple confirmed that Friday Night Baseball is coming to eight countries, including Canada. Apple TV+ subscribers will have access to a 24/7 livestream featuring MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games and more.

Friday Night Baseball will be included at no additional cost with a $5.99 CAD/month Apple TV+ subscription. However, Apple says it will offer the sports programming to everyone for free “for a limited time” once it launches.

Additionally, Apple used the Peek Performance event to debut a sizzle reel of released and upcoming TV+ original films, including the Oscar Best Picture nominee Coda, the currently undated Christmas musical Spirited with Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and the Argylle spy film starring Henry Cavill.

Image credit: Apple