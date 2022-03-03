Here are Nvidia’s GeForce Now additions for March

Nvidia has announced the 27 new games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of March 2022.

Check out games releasing this week below and scroll further to check titles releasing later in March:

Released or releasing this week

ELEX II (New release on Steam)

FAR: Changing Tides (New release on Steam)

Shadow Warrior 3 (New release on Steam)

AWAY: The Survival Series (Epic Games Store)

Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam)

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Epic Games Store)

Releasing later in March

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that gives you standard access to the platform with a one-hour limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

The paid membership option gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription costs $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.