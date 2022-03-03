Here are Nvidia’s GeForce Now additions for March

Nvidia has announced the 27 new games it will be adding to its GeForce Now cloud streaming service over the course of March 2022.
Check out games releasing this week below and scroll further to check titles releasing later in March:
Released or releasing this week
- ELEX II (New release on Steam)
- FAR: Changing Tides (New release on Steam)
- Shadow Warrior 3 (New release on Steam)
- AWAY: The Survival Series (Epic Games Store)
- Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam)
- TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Epic Games Store)
Releasing later in March
- Buccaneers! (New release on Steam, March 7)
- Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (New release on Steam, March 9)
- Distant Worlds 2 (New release on Steam, March 10)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (New release on Steam, March 17)
- The Settlers (New release on Ubisoft Connect, March 17)
- Syberia: The World Before (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, March 18)
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (New release on Steam, March 24)
- Turbo Sloths (New release on Steam, March 30)
- Blood West (Steam)
- Bus Driver Simulator (Steam)
- Conan Chop Chop (Steam)
- Dread Hunger (Steam)
- Fury Unleashed (Steam)
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Steam)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)
- Martha is Dead (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Power to the People (Steam)
- Project Zomboid (Steam)
- Rugby 22 (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that gives you standard access to the platform with a one-hour limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
The paid membership option gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription costs $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.