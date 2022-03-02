Samsung Galaxy S22 series to receive first monthly patch on March 7

For those who purchased Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, you’ll be happy to know that the devices are receiving their first security update earlier than expected.

According to Rogers’ update schedule, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22 will receive the March security patch on March 7th.

In the past, Samsung has been notoriously bad at releasing monthly updates on time. However, the company is slowly getting better with each new generation. It’s unclear when the Samsung Galaxy S21 series or other recent Samsung phones will receive the March update.

The Telus and Koodo update schedule says that the S22 series will be updated a day later on March 8th.

It’s worth mentioning that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series only launched last week on February 25th.

Check out our full reviews if you want to know more about the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Source: Rogers, Koodo, Telus