Here are the Netflix Originals launching in March 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This March, Netflix Original shows and movies like Bridgerton, Human Resources, The Guardians of Justice and The Adam Project starring Canada’s Ryan Reynolds.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in March, click here.
Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:
Coming Soon!
March 1st
March 2nd
- Against The Ice — Netflix Film
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — Netflix Film (South Korea)
- Savage Rhythm — Netflix Series (Columbia)
March 3rd
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Midnight at the Pera Palace — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — Netflix Documentary
- The Weekend Away — Netflix Film
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show — Netflix Comedy (Brazil)
March 4th
- The Invisible Thread — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Meskina — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Making Fun — Netflix Series
- Pieces of Her — Netflix Series
March 8th
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: season 2 — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Autumn Girl — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Last One Standing — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — Netflix Comedy
March 9th
- The Andy Warhol Diaries — Netflix Documentary
- The Bombardment — Netflix Film (Denmark)
- Byron Baes — Netflix Series (Australia)
- Queer Eye Germany — Netflix Series (Germany)
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — Netflix Series (U.K.)
March 10th
- Karma’s World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Kotaro Lives Alone — Netflix Anime
- Love, Life and Everything in Between — Netflix Series (Saudia Arabia)
March 11th
- The Adam Project — Netflix Film
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — Netflix Series (U.K)
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry — Netflix Series
- Once Upon a Time…Happily Ever After — Netflix Series (Spain)
March 15th
- Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — Netflix Anime
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous — Netflix Comedy
- Marilyn’s Eyes — Netflix (Italy)
- Team Zenko Go — Netflix Family
March 16th
- Pedal to Metal — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive — Netflix Documentary
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — Netflix Documentary
March 17th
March 18th
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Animal: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Black Crab — Netflix Film (Sweden)
- Cracow Monsters — Netflix Series (Poland)
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — Netflix Series
- Human Resources — Netflix Series
- Is It Cake? — Netflix Series
- Light the Night: Part 3 — Netflix Series (Taiwan)
- Standing Up — Netflix Series (France)
- Top Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Windfall — Netflix Film
- Without Saying Goodbye — Netflix Film (Peru)
- Young Famous & African — Netflix Series (England)
March 22nd
March 24th
March 25th
March 29th
- Thermae Romae Novae — Netflix Anime
- Mighty Express: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — Netflix Comedy
March 30th
- All Hail — Netflix Film (Argentina)
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — Netflix Documentary (U.K)
