LG Velvet Android 12 update to roll out in some regions in coming weeks

LG’s smartphone division may be gone, but it hasn’t forgotten — LG Velvet owners can expect the Android 12 update to start hitting devices soon.

As spotted by XDA Developers (via Reddit), a post on LG’s South Korean website indicates that LG will try to roll out Android 12 to the Velvet in the first quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t provide much more information than that, although it does say the release timeline is only for South Korea.

In other words, that could mean Canadian Velvet owners will get the Android 12 update shortly after it becomes available in South Korea, or it could be a longer wait. Moreover, XDA notes that the South Korea focus suggests LG will prioritize the update for the Snapdragon 765 version of the Velvet.

It’s unclear at the moment what the timeline is for the Snapdragon 845 or Dimensity 1000C Velvet models, or if they will even get the Android 12 update.

Aside from the LG Velvet, the post says LG plans to deliver security updates for the LG Wing, Q51, Q52, Q61, and Q92 in the first quarter of 2022. Once again, that timeline is specific to the South Korean market.

LG officially announced its departure from the smartphone market in 2021. However, at the time the company confirmed it would continue providing updates for its existing devices. Specifically, the company said it would release up to three Android OS upgrades for premium phones released in 2019 or later. Budget handsets launched in 2020 or later will see two OS upgrades.

When it comes to the LG Velvet, it launched with Android 10 and received an Android 11 update last year. LG already confirmed the Velvet would get Android 13.

Source: LG Via: Reddit, XDA Developers