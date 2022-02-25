Green P app now accepts payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Toronto drivers can now use Apple Pay and Google Pay to purchase parking through Green P.

The parking application is owned by the City of Toronto and allows users to pay through the mobile app. Prior to the update, users would manually have to enter their payment information and upload funds to their accounts.

Transportation software and payment company Passport powers Green P and says the new update allows users more payment options.

Passport has also rolled out a new “quick park” feature which saves users recent parking locations to allow for easy payment.

“The popular Green P app has provided Torontonians with contactless parking payment options for the last five years,” Conor Buckley, Passport’s client success executive, said in a statement. “This update makes the parking experience even more seamless for the end-user and we are excited to continue this partnership with Canada’s largest city.”

The app can be used towards 45,000 parking spaces across the city and sends alerts allowing users to manage their parking time.

Green P is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Passport