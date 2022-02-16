PlayStation Store’s ‘Planet of the Discounts’ promotion offers titles up to 70 percent off

The PlayStation Store has gone live with its “Planet of the Discounts” promotion, with hit titles like Demon’s Souls, Deathloop, Death Stranding, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more up to 70 percent off.

The promotion starts today and is expected to end on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Check out some notable deals from the promotion below:

FIFA 22 PS4: $23.99 (regularly $79.99)

FIFA 22 PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4): $53.59 (regularly $79.99)

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5): $80.39 (regularly $119.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition (PS4): $41.99 (regularly $119.99)

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 & PS5: $38.99 (regularly $129.99)

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5): $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 and PS5): $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (PS4): $13.99 (regularly $69.99)

UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4): $9.99 (regularly $19.99)

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5): $63.89 (regularly $106.49)

Returnal (PS5): $63.89 (regularly $89.99)

NHL22 (PS5): $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 & PS5): $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5): $51.99 (regularly $64.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5): $48.74 (regularly $64.99)

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5): $39.59 (regularly $119.99)

Fallout 4 (PS4): $13.49 (regularly $26.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle (PS4 and PS5): $48.17 (regularly $145.99)

Image credit: Capcom

Source: PlayStation