Public Mobile resumes its 2GB bonus data flash sale

Telus-owned Public Mobile is currently offering 2GB bonus data per month for the next 12 months as part of its flash sale.

The promotion is only available to new users who sign up for a $25+ Public Mobile Plan.

$25+ plans include:

$25 plan with 500MB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

$35 plan with 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

$40 plan with 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

$50 plan with 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

$60 plan with 15GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

$70 plan with 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes, unlimited international texting and picture messaging

To claim the promotion, you need to sign up for any of the above-mentioned plans using the promo code ‘12MONTHS2GB,’ and you’ll get an additional 2GB of data, on top of the data already available with the plan every month.

The bonus data will stick on the account until users change their rate plan. The data will also expire on accounts that become inactive.

Public warns that it can take up to two business days for bonus data to apply, and notes that promo isn’t stackable with other offers.

Public Mobile’s website doesn’t state till when the promotion is active, though a customer service agent from the company stated the promotion is good until February 18th. The agent also said that “if you pre-register your email address here, and make sure to activate using the same pre-registered email, you can get the promo benefits even if you activate the plan after February 18th.”

Image credit: Public Mobile

Source: Public Mobile