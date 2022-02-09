SkipTheDishes partners with Snoop Dogg for its ‘Get delivery like a G’ campaign

American rapper and celebrity Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Canadian food delivery service SkipTheDishes for the company’s latest “Get delivery like a G” campaign.

Snoop even released a 30-second track (video above) for the campaign, titled ‘Did Somebody Say Skip.’ Check out the lyrics to the track which surely has the potential to win the 2022 Grammy award for best rap song.

“Me! Get delivery like a G. See, hungry Dogg’s gotta eat. I get mines every day, every week, chicken wings to the crib I’m sitting in. Tacos to the Château, please. Did somebody say… Skip? Wonton on the catamaran. Oodles of noodles, thank you my man.”

Talking about the track, Snoop said, “People said it could never be done — a Skip track that you can get down to. That’s why they brought me in, to put some spice on it.”

“Skip has always brought entertainment and great food to Canadians,” says Cheryl Radisa, SkipTheDishes vice president of marketing, in a news release.

“This year, we have a little help from the master of entertainment himself, Snoop Dogg, who is helping us turn up the volume on our new campaign with a track that captures the joy that Skip brings to any occasion.”

As part of the campaign, SkipTheDishes is setting up a free hot dog cart at Forno Cultura located at 1056 Queen St. W. in Toronto. The cart will be open to the public on Friday, February 11th from 11am ET to 4pm ET.

In addition, any orders placed through the delivery service’s Skip Express Lane will have a limited-time order incentive of Snoop-inspired sticker sheets included for free.

Read more about Snoop and Skip’s food campaign here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SkipTheDishes