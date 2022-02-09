Samsung offers up to four years of major Android updates on new devices

Samsung has been improving its Android update support over the past couple of years. Though we typically get Samsung Android updates a bit slower in Canada when compared to the rest of the world, future updates will arrive globally.

Samsung says it’s offering four years of major Android updates on the Galaxy S22 and other recent device releases.

Four years of major Android updates is pretty great considering Google only offers three years of major updates and five years of security patches for the Pixel 6. Samsung is also providing five years of security patches to all Samsung smartphones as well.

Below are the Samsung devices that will receive four years of major Android updates:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Upcoming Galaxy A devices



9to5Google points out that Samsung says “up to” four years of major updates, which means it could potentially only give these phones three years of major updates. Hopefully, that’s not the case, though.

To learn more about the new Galaxy S21 series, check out our announcement posts.

Source: Samsung