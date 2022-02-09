Nothing Ear (1) earbuds get support for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa

Carl Pei’s tech startup ‘Nothing’ has rolled out an update for the ‘Nothing Ear (1)’ buds that makes them more functional with voice assistants.

The most significant update allows users to triple-tap on the earbud’s touch pannels to initiate their phone’s default voice assistant. This is likely not something everyone will use, but it was odd Nothing launched the buds without it.

Beyond that, the company also optimized the buds to be more stable when swapping between Bluetooth devices. Nothing also claims that the update will allow a stronger connection with third-party apps and laptops.

The final aspects of the update improve the battery readout in the Nothing app and the functionality of the in-ear detection feature.

You can update your Nothing earbuds in the Nothing app (Android/iOS). The update is ‘version 0.6700.1.86.’

Source: XDA Developers