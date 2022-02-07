Telus sets its ‘social purpose goals’ for 2022, but doesn’t offer a clear roadmap

As one of the leading telecom giants in Canada, Telus is similar to its competitors when it comes to charitable causes.

Like its counterparts, the company takes part in initiatives reflective of current circumstances, such as donating towards the B.C flood relief efforts back in December. It also publicizes any donations or investments and promises to continue to do good for the future.

But, unfortunately, Telus also continues the trend of making promises without being clear regarding how they’ll be kept.

The company’s “social purpose goals for 2022 and beyond” news bulletin provides the latest example.

Telus talks about all the good it has done over the years. In 2021 alone, the company expanded its 5G availability and PureFibre X internet tier across many communities. It also promises to continue making expansions and other changes to help Canadians this year and beyond.

However, the carrier offers little to no detail regarding how it plans to continue many of these initiatives.

Take the company’s Internet for Good program. Telus has offered low-income families and people with disabilities access to the internet at a reduced cost. On its website, the company points at this initiative as one of many that will help connect Canadians for years to come, but doesn’t delve into additional detail.

Currently, the Internet for Good Program is only in B.C. and Alberta. A spokesperson previously told MobileSyrup the program would soon expand to Quebec.

Source: Telus