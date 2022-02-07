Amazon’s Daily Deals discount several Anker headphones and accessories

Amazon’s updated list of daily deals features several Anker headphones, speakers, accessories, PC components, smart doorbells, cameras and more.

Check out some notable deals bel0ow:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149.99 (regularly $159.98)

Save up to 20 percent on Anker Portable Chargers

Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Frames Landmark Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)

Save up to 35 percent on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras

Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 Portable Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Cards: $17.59 (regularly $21.99)

Save up to 23 percent on Anker Bluetooth speakers

Anker Magnetic Car Mount for iPhone 12, Air Vent Car Phone Holder Mount, Adjustable Car Mount, Only for iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max/iPhone 12 Mini: $23.99 ($29.99)

Save up to 35 percent on Polk Outdoor Speakers

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to 24 percent on Anker Wireless Headphones

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

Save up to 38 percent on Select Bose Products

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to 29 percent on select Corsair PC components

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $64.99 (regularly $74.99)

Save up to 20 percent on Bose Personal Portable Speakers

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam 1080p Camera for HD Video Streaming: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Save up to 20 percent on select Tile Bluetooth Trackers

Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1″, 1080p Full HD, ages 3–7, 32 GB, Sky Blue: $209.99 (regularly $259.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon