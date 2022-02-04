Google Photos update causes crash when using Pixel 6 Magic Eraser tool

Headline Pixel 6/6 Pro feature ‘Magic Eraser’ is the cause behind crashes following a recent update to the Google Photos app.

A new bug reported by Android Police and spotted by users on Reddit and Twitter causes the Google Photos app to crash when launching the Magic Eraser tool. Specifically, the bug appears to impact Google Photos ‘version 5.76.0.425427310’ on Pixel 6 devices.

I tried recreating the bug on my Pixel 6, which is running Photos version 5.75.0.424739917, but opening Magic Eraser didn’t cause a crash. At the time of writing, the 5.76 version update wasn’t available to my device.

@googlephotos has been crashing every time I try to use the "magic eraser" on my Pixel 6. Has it been the case for anyone else @madebygoogle users? — John Sohrawardi (@johnsohrawardi) February 4, 2022

Android Police notes that the typical quick fixes aren’t working. For example, rebooting the phone, clearing the app’s cache, and restoring the Photos app to factory settings all don’t fix the problem. As it stands, it seems like once you’ve updated the Photo app, you’re stuck with the problem. If you’re still on an older version of Google Photos, you may want to hold off on any updates until there’s a fix.

This isn’t the first time Google has had problems with the Pixel 6 and Magic Eraser. Back in November, a Google Photo update removed Magic Eraser from Pixel 6 devices, but the search giant quickly fixed the error. Hopefully, there’s a similar quick fix with this problem.

Frustratingly for some, this is yet another bug in a rapidly-growing list of problems with Google’s latest flagship devices. Despite the numerous problems some have experienced with the phones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also apparently helped set a quarterly sales record for Google.

Source: Twitter, Reddit Via: Android Police