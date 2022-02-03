Check out Amazon’s updated daily deals

Amazon Canada’s updated Daily Deals discount several headphones, speakers, wearables and PC accessories along with a bunch of TVs and networking products.

Check out all the deals below:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149.99 (regularly $159.98)

Up to 26 percent off on TP-Link range extenders

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Up to 34 percent off on select Asus products

Samsung 65-inch Q60T 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV (QN65Q60TAFXZC) [Canada Version]: $998 (regularly $1,298)

Up to 27 percent off on Corsair PC components

USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K Cable: $14.44 (regularly $16.99)

Up to 17 percent off on TP-Link Ethernet network switch

Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch Touch Screen Display with Alexa Black: $99 (regularly $249)

Up to 20 percent off on Bose Personal Portable Speakers

JETech Case for iPad 10.2-Inch (2021/2020/2019 Model, 9/8/7 Generation): $16.99 (regularly $19.99)

Up to 20 percent off on Tile Bluetooth Trackers

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 (regularly $239.99)

Up to 31 percent off on JBL speakers and sound bars

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam 1080p Camera for HD Video Streaming: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Up to 29 percent off on Razer products

Huawei Fit Smartwatch: $98 (regularly $168)

Up to 28 percent off on Office and School supplies

Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank: $51.99 (regularly $64.99)

Up to 23 percent off on Jabra earbuds

TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera: $44.99 (regularly $49.99)

Up to 36 percent off on computer accessories

Anker USB C Charger, 20W: $19.54 (regularly $22.99)

Save on JBL Tune headphones

Logitech HD Portable 1080p Webcam C615 with Autofocus: $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass: $189.98 (regularly $239.98)

Kobo Nia 6-inch eReader: $109.98 (regularly $129.98)

Lexar 64GB USB Stick: $14.44 (regularly $17.99)

Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB Aura Black: $559.99 (regularly $659.99)

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds, Black (S2TDW-M003): $69.99

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (1 eero 6 router + 2 eero 6 extenders): $279 (regularly $399)

Swivel Laptop Stand, Lamicall Laptop Riser – [360-Rotating]: $42.49 (regularly $49.99)

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition RGB CPU Air Cooler: $54.99

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (50C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $549.99 (regularly $629.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.