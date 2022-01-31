Elon Musk says self-driving Tesla vehicles will be on road in 2022

After years of delays and hype-filled tweets, Elon Musk now claims that Tesla’s full self-driving feature will release in 2022 and that the technology is safer than human drivers.

The exact quote from the most recent Tesla investors call is, “I would be shocked if we do not achieve Full Self-Driving safer than human this year. I would be shocked,” according to a report from Electrek.

Tesla has been testing its fell self-driving beta software on public roads for the past several years, but if the current state of the software is any indication of the system’s progress, then Elon is likely hedging his bet here. Electrek notes that around 60,000 cars in the U.S. are in the beta program.

As far as we know, the beta hasn’t officially rolled out in Canada, but it’s reportedly coming soon.

Source: Electrek