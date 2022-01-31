You can now use Nvidia GeForce Now natively on your LG TV

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, is available natively on select 2021 LG Smart TVs with the latest webOS and LG TV browser updates.

The new addition means that Nvidia’s GeForce Now is now available on nine platforms, including macOS, Windows, Nvidia Shield, Android, iOS, Android TV and more.

If you have a compatible LG Smart TV, the GeForce Now app should be available for you to download directly from the LG Content Store. Check if you have a compatible LG Smart TV here.

As an introductory offer, Nvidia is offering a free six-month subscription of GeForce Now’s Priority Tier (regularly $64.99) to anyone in the United States who purchases a qualifying LG Smart TV from February 1st to March 27th.

According to Nvidia, the native TV app supports the following peripherals:

Nvidia Shield controller connected using Bluetooth

All Microsoft Xbox Wireless controllers using Bluetooth or USB

Microsoft Xbox 360 connected wireless using a USB adapter or USB

Sony PS5 DualSense connected using Bluetooth or USB

Sony DualShock 4 connected using Bluetooth or USB

Logitech Gamepad F310, F710, and Dual Action USB

For those who have a compatible LG Smart TV and would like to subscribe to LG’s game streaming service, Nvidia offers three membership options.

The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Lastly, Nvidia recently came out with its new RTX 3080 subscription tier which costs $129.99 for 6 months. The upgraded tier gives access to 1440p gaming at up to 120FPS on a Mac or PC, 4K HDR at 60FPS on Nvidia Shield and up to 120FPS on select Android devices.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia