Best Buy’s latest Top Deals feature smart TVs, drones, dash cams, and more

If you’re looking for a new 4K smart TV to get you through the dreariest part of winter, you can get $800 off Sony’s 65″ OLED Bravia Google TV this week at Best Buy. Check it out, along with the rest of the retailer’s weekly Top Deals, below:

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $2,499.99 (save $800)

GoPro HERO9 Black 5K Sports Camera Bundle with Floating Hand Grip, Battery, SD Card & Accessories for $429.99 (save $170)

HP Pavilion Desktop PC for $699.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $69.99 (save $60)

Dell 23.6″ FHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $70)

JBL Endurance Peak II In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $50)

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $399.99 (save $90)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $1,249.99 (save $50)

HP 14″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $579.99 (save $120)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 (save $260)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack for $369.99 (save $70)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch for $199.99 (save $100)

Insignia Air Fryer – 5L/5.28QT for $79.99 (save $150)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $279.99 (save $70)

ProForm Pro C14 Exercise Bike for $1,199.97 (save $800)

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Folding Treadmill for $2,799.99 (save $200)

Image source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.