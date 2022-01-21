Samsung teases “noteworthy” Galaxy S series device announcement next month

Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in February 2022. The company didn’t share exactly when in February (rumours point to the 8th) but it did tease the reveal of what will likely be called the Galaxy S22 series, including the “most noteworthy S series device.”

The line comes straight from Samsung president Dr. TM Roh’s new blog post. Roh details several innovations from past Samsung phones — including several mentions of Galaxy Note features — before rolling out the tease.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Roh writes.

He goes on to note a few things about the phone, writing that owners will “own the night” by taking the “best and brightest photos and videos” ever captured with a phone. Moreover, Roh wrote the upcoming Galaxy S device will offer “power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere” and “cutting edge-innovations” thanks to the “smartest Galaxy experience yet.”

For Note fans, Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event will certainly be one to watch. Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones had a dedicated fanbase and many were sad to see the line go away last year.

Rumours have long suggested Samsung would eventually turn its Galaxy S Ultra device into a Note replacement. The S21 Ultra came close, offering the best specs available in a Samsung phone and even S Pen support (although you needed a case to actually carry an S Pen instead of storing it in the phone like the Note series). Maybe that will all change in February.

Finally, Samsung will open reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S series and/or its upcoming tablet. Those who reserve will also get a $50 Samsung credit toward other Galaxy products during pre-order. Engadget reports that the reservations will open January 21st at 10am ET, but they already appear to be open for U.S. customers at the time of writing (stay tuned for an update if and when Samsung Canada opens reservations).

Source: Samsung