Nintendo slashes $30 off three notable games until January 21st

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Bravely Default II are on sale until next week

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 14, 20224:36 PM EST
Nintendo is currently running an extensive Switch eShop sale, but the highlight of this offering is three beloved titles that are $30 off each.

This sale runs until January 21st and includes the following games:

Below are some of the other digital titles Nintendo is currently offering at a discount:

You can check out all of those deals on sale here.

Image credit: Nintendo 

