Nintendo slashes $30 off three notable games until January 21st

Nintendo is currently running an extensive Switch eShop sale, but the highlight of this offering is three beloved titles that are $30 off each.
This sale runs until January 21st and includes the following games:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Bravely Default II: now $49.99, was $79.99
Below are some of the other digital titles Nintendo is currently offering at a discount:
- Doom: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $16.04, was $53.49
- My Friend Pedro: now $10.07, was $24.19
- XCOM 2 Collection: now $14.99, was $59.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Bioshock: The Collection: now $23.99, was $59.99
- Tales from the Borderlands: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: now $6.74, was $26.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole: now $19.99, was $79.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Little Nightmares II: Now $26.79, was $39.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition: now $55.99, was $79.99
- God Eater 3: now $12.79, was $79.99
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: now $27.99, was $79.99
You can check out all of those deals on sale here.
