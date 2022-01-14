You can now find Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines at select Go stations in Ontario

Metrolinx is bringing Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines to select Go Stations across Ontario.

Go customers can buy allergy relief products, lip balms, beauty items, toiletries, seasonal items and more at these new Shopper Drug Mart vending machines.

So far, these vending machines are located on the second floor of the Union Station Bus terminal, the Burlington Go Station and the Oshawa GO Station.

Metrolinx says that the vending machines offer the same prices you’d typically find at your local Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

Image credit: Metrolinx

Source: Metrolinx