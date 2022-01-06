Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [January 06 – January 12]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
It's worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save up to $150 on your order when you shop online in QC and $50 in other regions.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data. For new activations only. (QC)
- Unlimited Share 100 plan is $15/mo. cheaper and Unlimited 40 is $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Enjoy 25 GB at max speeds for $65/mo. on Québec’s best network.
- Get 20GB of data for only $50/month on Canada’s best network.
Ongoing deals:
- Trade-in your device and get a minimum $100 towards a new one.
- Save up to 65 percent on select devices.
- Save 20 percent on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay
- Exclusive city offer – Save $10/mo. off any Unlimited plan on Canada’s best network. (BC only)
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Great gifts under $50
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family, all for just $45/mo. in QC, MB, SK and $55/mo in main regions.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Popular accessories for this holiday season
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $55/month.
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
New deals:
- Save up to $35 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- For a limited time, get any amazing Samsung phone at $0 down with Fido Payment Program.
- Don’t wait. iPhone 12 mini for $0 down!
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service.
- This week’s Fido XTRA: A holly jolly contest!
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
Ongoing deals:
- Get 12GB of data for only $45/mo. Available for a limited time only
- Various smartphones on deals
- Apple iPad 7 for $0 down.
- Accessories you want for $0 down
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with an all-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan and a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with the 20GB plan
- Boxing Day sale on iPhone 11, 12 and 13
- Get a discount on selected devices when subscribing to certain 24-month plans, not to mention a welcome credit.
- Save $24/month on 400 Internet and enjoy the best Wi-Fi technology in Québec
- Save $52/month on 60 Internet with 39 TV channels.
Ongoing deals:
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for six months with any subscription to a Helix Internet and TV or Helix TV App Plan.
- Save up to $720/year with multiline plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $10 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for six months when you add it to your mobile plan
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet, starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB data per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12 Pro, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone XR
- Get the Moto G Power for $6/ month with the Tab. That’s $171 in savings.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $20/month with the Tab. That’s $860 in savings
- Get 12 GB of data for only $45/month
Ongoing deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Promo on the 40GB $75 plan and 60GB $85 plan with six months of free Apple Music and Disney+ , Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Unlimited data of 20GB + 6 months of free Apple Music for $80/mo (main regions)
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $25/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0 percent interest and pay only $9.33/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0 percent interest and pay only $10/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get six months of Disney+ on us and the choice between a free tablet or Apple Watch plan for 24 months when you get a tablet or Apple Watch with financing (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited data 40GB for $90/mo & 60GB for $95/mo with six months of free Apple Music and Disney+ , Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $15/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65/mo. MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Add a family member to your Rogers Infinite plan starting at $45/mo. after a $15/mo discount for MB, SK, QC and $55/mo. for main regions
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online
- Save up to $415 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Get 5GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four in MB, SK, QC and for $55 in main regions
- Save on the first six months on your All-in-One Protection (QC) and $10 per month with the ultimate online protection in other regions.
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan
- Get your TELUS 2022 calendar as a gift.
- Get 25 percent off select Xiaomi devices.
- Up to $350 in gifts on our home services and mobile plans
- Comprehensive protection from $55 per month and up to a bonus $350 bill credit
- Save up to $958 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Bring-It-Back.
- Get 20GB of high-speed data for $70/mo in MB, SK, QC, and 80/mo in main regions.
- Unlimited 40 includes exclusive access to unlimited international messaging and visual voicemail 25, and Unlimited 50 Can-US Includes exclusive access to Can-US roaming, unlimited international messaging and visual voicemail 25
Ongoing deals:
- Get Google Pixel 6 for as low as $15 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for as low as $12 per month with Bring-it-Back
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to a $350 bill credit
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $49/month.
- Get bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate a line with Telus. (all regions)
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
New deals:
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
Ongoing deas:
- Share more with a $30 Refer-a-Friend reward
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- Get referred and you’ll receive a one-time $10 credit
New deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
Ongoing deals:
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- Shop online and save $50
- Limited time offer – 12GB for $45/month & 20GB for $50/month
- Get iPhone 12 with value-packed plans plus Member Benefits.
- Deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- Gift yourself unlimited internet and value-packed phone plans
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $0 down, 0 percent APR and only $20/mo. for 24 months with Sweet Pay
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0 percent APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- New Prepaid plans from $22/mo. exclusively for Quebec
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $22, $24 and $29 Prepaid plan
- Get a value-packed plan and Member Benefits when you bring your own phone.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $32, $35, $41, $46, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Get a $100 Visa Prepaid Card when you add unlimited Internet and TV.
- Bonus 500MB data with $31, $34, $37, $43, $48, $53 and $58 prepaid plans
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on $55/mo plan, 20GB on the $70/mo plan $ 24GB on the $75/mo plan.
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for only $19/mo. for 12 months
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20GB bonus data on both $80/mo and $110/mo Canada/US plans
- Get unlimited freedom home internet for $55/mo. Available in AB and BC
- Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for $35/mo. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $45/mo. and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for $68/mo $ Galaxy S21 5G for $60/mo.
- iPhone 13 20GB Fast LTE Data for $20/mo.
- Get Google Pixel 6 for $13/mo. with 20 GB fast LTE data.
Ongoing deals:
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 20 GB bonus with a $70 plan, a 20 GB bonus with an $80 plan and a 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
- Spoil your phone with 70 percent off select Samsung accessories.
- Moto One 5G Ace and iPhone SE are available for $40/mo.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40, $45 and $50 plans and $10 digital discount on the $55, $80, $90 and $90 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 4GB bonus with a $35 plan, 10GB bonus with the $40 plan
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
New deals:
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Save $20/mo. off any voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
Ongoing deals:
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50 percent for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50 percent off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Skip the activation and service fees on eligible online device purchases
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 40GB of Big Data for $60/mo.
- Get 12GB of rollover data for $50/mo.
- For a limited time, save up to $672 on the hottest devices.
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Get your first 3 months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
Ongoing deals:
- You will each receive a $50 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
New deals:
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $50 top up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Ongoing deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months new activations only.
- Data Plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC