Asus ROG announces a variety of laptops and gaming peripherals

Asus’ Republic of Gamers brand has announced a new line-up of gaming products that includes monitors, headsets, keyboards and gaming laptops.

Firstly, there are the ROG Swift OLED PG42uQ and PG48UQ gaming monitors, which offer 4K visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the ROG Fusion II 500 and 300 gaming headsets will sport virtual 7.1 surround sound and 50mm Asus Essence drivers for thumping bass and true-to-life sound.

Additionally, ROG is launching the Chakram X Gaming mouse, which sports ROG AimPoint, an optical sensor featuring quicker speeds and accuracy with up to 36,000 dpi and true 8000Hz polling rate.

Further, ROG is releasing a new laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This laptop is called the ROG Strix SCAR.

— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) January 4, 2022

Additionally, Asus has unveiled the Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop that offers a ScreenPad Plus, which is a secondary screen for extra productivity and streaming.

ROG also revealed the Zephyrus ultra-portable gaming laptop featuring a new Nebula display.

