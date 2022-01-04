January security patch rolls out to Google Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a devices

Google is rolling out the January security patch today for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and the U.S.-only Pixel 5a; however, Google is not rolling the update out to the Pixel 6 family until later.

The January security patch provides a fix for an Android issue that can prevent emergency calls. The update also fixes some Wi-Fi dropping issues, incorrect data usage accounting, a memory leak in the system UI and more.

You can check out all the fixes here. The update should hit your handset over the air.

If you own any of the above Pixel phones, you can check for the update in Settings > System Update > Check for update.

Unfortunately, Pixel 6 owners won’t get the Pixel 6 update until later this month. Due to a bug, Google paused the December rollout to the Pixel 6 family. Pixel 6 owners will get the January and December rolled into one and the update later this January.

Source: Google