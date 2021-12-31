Wondershare launches promotional campaign to celebrate updated video editing software

Calling all video editors: the newest version of Filmora, Filmora 11, will be launching next month.

To celebrate the release of the new video editor, parent company Wondershare has launched a new campaign called #MissionFilmora11.

The intergalactic themed campaign connects creators while taking them on a journey to explore what inspires them. The campaign includes a game that allows participants to explore creative elements. Participants can also explore creative and utility products dedicated to video makers and win prizes.

The second part of the campaign will be released in early January where more details on the new software will be shared.

Image credit: Wondershare

Source: Wondershare