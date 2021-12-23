Here are several last-minute tech deals from Amazon Canada

If you’re scrambling to hunt down last-minute holiday deals tech this year, then Amazon Canada might be your best option thanks to its Prime Member delivery service.
Here are some solid deals available today on Amazon Canada:
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $109.99 (Save $19.01)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $139.99 (Save $29.01)
- Apple Watch Gen 3 Series 3 38mm: $229.99 (Save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): $269.99 (Save $30)
Echo Show 5: $59.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): $24.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): $34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $44.99 (Save $25)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): $44.99 (Save $35)
- Fire HD 10 tablet: $144.99 (Save $55)
- Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): $114.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 (Save $20)
- Nvidia SHield Android TV Pro: $229.99 (Save $30)
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: $39.98 (Save $30)
- GoPro HERO10 Black: $549.99 (Save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $379 (Save $70.99)
- Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 (Save $30)
- Up to 35 percent off select Fitbit products
- Up to 69 percent off on Xbox games: Forza Horizon 5, Flight Simulator and more
- Up to 51 percent off select PlayStation 5 games
- Up to 50 percent off select PlayStation 4 games
- Up to 30 percent off select DJI Drones, Cameras and Accessories
- Up to 40 percent off select Garmin Product
- Up to 43 percent off select Razer products
- Up to 12 percent off select Acer Products
- Up to 39 precent off select Sennheiser Headphones
- Up to 45 percent off Ring Video Doorbells
- Up to 50 percent off select JBL Audio
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.