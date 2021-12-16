Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [December 16 – December 22]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save $100 on your order when you shop online.
- Unlimited Share 100 plan is $15/mo. cheaper, Unlimited 40 is $5, and Unlimited 60 is $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Exclusive city offer – Save $10/mo. off any Unlimited plan on Canada’s best network. (BC only)
- Order today – get great offers on a wide selection, all with delivery before December 24.
- Save $100 when you buy online in QC and $50 in other provinces
- Save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay( main regions)
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- Great gifts under $50
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family, all for just $45/mo. in QC, MB, SK and $55/mo in main regions.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Popular accessories for this holiday season
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get 25GB for only $65/month on Canada’s best network.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $55/month.
- Get $200 off Fossil Smartwatches
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Promo on Unlimited Share plans. Save $15 for every family member on your account when you have two or more lines.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data, and $55 Promo plan with 20 GB of non-shareable data. (QC) For new activations only.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade-in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
Ongoing deals:
- 50% off high ponytail performance hats and gym essentials from Top Knot
- Trade-in select iPhones and get up to $600 in trade-in credits
- Get the S20 FE 5G or the A52 at $0 down on approved credit with Fido Payment Program
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $0 down and pay only $27.92/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Various smartphones on holideals
- Apple iPad 7 for $0 down.
- Accessories you want for $0 down
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
New deals:
- When subscribing to a mobile plan with data, save the activation fees of $45.
- Subscribe to a 24-month All-Inclusive Mobile plan and receive a gift: a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet combined with a 24-month Flexible 100 MB Internet for tablet plan.
- Save $21/month on 60 Internet and enjoy the best Wi-Fi technology in Québec.
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $10 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for six months when you add it to your mobile plan
- Get 100 GB bonus data per year and a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with an all-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 are on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet, starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four.
- Get extra 100GB data per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone XR, XS and XS Max
Ongoing deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Purchase a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Flip3 5G for $0 down on approved credit, starting from $17.50/mo. for 24 months.
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $7/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Trade-in your iPhone 11 and get the iPhone 13 for just $5/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge in other Provinces and for $1.20/mo. in QC
- Shop online and save $100
Ongoing deals:
- Add a family member to your Rogers Infinite plan starting at $45/mo. after a $15/mo discount for MB, SK, QC and $55/mo. for main regions
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Pro-On-the-Go exclusive – get the Google Nest Hub (1st gen) for $60 (main regions only)
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC)
- Save $200 per line for your small business
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25 GB (was 15 GB) + 6 months of Apple Music for $65/mo. MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on $85 Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans except for $85/mo. plan, which is $10/mo. off in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Promo on Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ & Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months for $95/mo. (main regions)
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and add a free tablet plan for 24 months – with tablets like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Promo on $90 Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Get a limited time offer on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save up to $958 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Bring-It-Back.
- Save 30% off the monthly rate on the TELUS Online Protection
- No credit check or contract with TELUS Prepaid.
- Last chance to save up to $420 on select Apple watches.
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $415 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Bring your own device and get 20GB for only $50 per month with the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program
- Get 10GB of data for as low as $40 with a family of four.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan
- Over $50,000 in prizes, seven prizes per day for 25 days – Magic calendar 2021
- Get connected with 40GB for $75 with an unlimited data plan
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to $350 in gifts
- Get bonus Samsung Leather Flip Cover with S Pen with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $90/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $100/mo (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $90/mo. (main regions)
- Save up to $280 on Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bring-It-Back
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save 50% on a Google Nest Mini.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $75/mo; the Can-US version is $80 (MB/SK/QC)
- Bonus Lenovo Chromebook with Motorola one 5G ace
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $49/month.
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate a line with Telus. (all regions)
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
Ongoing deas:
- Set up your Public Mobile SIM card & get your free holiday rewards added to your account when you activate by December 31st, 2021
- Share more with a $30 Refer-a-Friend reward
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed 2.5 GB +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- Get referred, and you’ll receive a one-time $10 credit
New deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans + 2GB bonus data for six months except for the $25 plan.
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
- Happy extra data days until December 23.
New deals:
- Shop online and save $100
- Limited time offer – 12GB for $45/month & 20GB for $55/month
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- New Prepaid plans from $22/mo. exclusively for Quebec
- Unlimited Internet for only $45/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
Ongoing deals:
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $22, $24 and $29 Prepaid plan
- Get a value-packed plan and Member Benefits when you bring your own phone.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $32, $35, $41, $46, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Hot phones starting from $0 down
- Get a $100 Visa Prepaid Card when you add unlimited Internet and TV.
- Bonus 500MB data with $31, $34, $37, $43, $48, $53 and $58 prepaid plans
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get iPhone 13 mini with value-packed plans plus Member Benefits
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and S20 Fe 5G
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
New deals:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for $45/mo. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $60/mo. and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with 20GB fast LTE data for $68/mo.
- Spoil your phone with 70% off select Samsung accessories.
- iPhone 13 for $20/mo. with 20GB fast LTE data, iPhone 11 for $46/mo. iPhone 12 for $50/mo.
- Get great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds 2 till Jan 4th
- Moto One 5G Ace and iPhone SE are available for $40/mo.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40, $45 and $50 plans and $10 digital discount on the $55, $80, $90 and $90 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 10GB of extra data on Prepaid plans starting at $19/mo. for 12 months
- Get freedom home internet for $60/mo. Plus, for a limited time, get your first month free.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 4GB bonus data with $35 plan, 10GB bonus with the $40 plan
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 10 GB bonus data with $70 plan, 20 GB bonus with $80 plan and 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus data on the $60 and $75/mo plan
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20 GB bonus data on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
New deals:
- Sign up for maxTV Stream and get your first media box for only $49! Need two? Get both for only $139.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get great deals on wireless devices and accessories.
- Skip the activation and service fees on eligible online device purchases
- Save big on wireless, internet, and TV.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price.
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
New deals:
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
Ongoing deals:
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $10/month on Rollover and Big Data plans when you BYOD.
- $100 accessory credit.
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Get Crave on us for two months when you add TV to your bundle
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
- Ongoing deals:
- For each gift of data made among members between December 3 and 17, Fizz will make a donation of $2 to Tel-Jeunes
- You will each receive a $50 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Up to 10% of the value of every Top-Up in PC Optimum points
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months with new activations only.
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $100 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- Enter for a chance to win one of twenty $1,000 prepaid credit cards.
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile, and you can each get a $50 credit
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan for $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC