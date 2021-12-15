Get up to $200 in Google credits with purchase of Samsung Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3

Samsung and Google have teamed once again for another holiday deal.

When you purchase a Galaxy foldable, you’ll now get a free Google Play Credit, as outlined below:

Receive a $200 Google Play Credit when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3

To qualify for the promotion, you need to purchase one of the above devices between now and December 31st. You then have to register your new device to your Samsung Account and opt-in to the offer.

You’ll receive a code by email once these steps are completed and verified. Once all of that is complete, you have until August 31st, 2022, to add it to your Google account in the Google Play store. This offer ends on December 31st.

It’s worth noting that this is offer is extending the previous promotion that only ended a few days ago and is now only available with Samsung’s 2021 foldables.

