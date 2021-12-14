Netflix is working on a live-action Mega Man movie

Do we really need another video game movie? Apparently, Netflix believes so, as the streaming giant is now working on a live-action Mega Man movie.

According to The Verge, this Mega Man movie started back in 2015 at Chernin Entertainment, and then in 2018 Capcom officially announced it’d be a live-action movie written by and directed by Henry Joost and Rel Schulman (Catfish). But now Netflix has picked up the movie, Joost and Schulman announced on the Supermarché company website.

“Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing;” reads the site.

It’s currently unclear how far this movie is in development, but according to IGN, its sources say that it’s early in development.

There are so many video game adaptations now it’s getting pretty crazy. Netflix has The Witcher, Castlevania, Dota, League of Legends with Resident Evil and Tomb Raider on the way. Further, there are Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Monster Hunter movies out there and a lot more other adaptations like Halo and Mario on the way.

Source: Supermarché, IGN, The Verge