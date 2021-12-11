Save big on Wacom, Sony, and Lenovo products at Best Buy right now

If there’s a budding (or full-on professional) artist on your list this year, the Wacom One Creative Pen Display could make this a holiday to remember. Its pressure-sensitive stylus makes for a unique painting experience on its 13.3″ HD display, and right now, you can get it for $103 off its usual price, along with a slate of other great gifts.

Check out the Wacom One and other tech-gear deals below:

Wacom One Creative Pen Display for $426.98 (save $103)

Toshiba 32″ 720p HD LED Smart TV for $249.99 (save $30)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,499.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $100)

SUS 27″ FHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Edge-Lit LCD Monitor for $199.99 (save $30)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $349.99 (save $150)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $699.99 (save $30)

HP 14″ Laptop – Silver for $549.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6″ Laptop for $449.99 (save $150)

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant for $69.99 (save $60)

Twinkly Strings+Music Smart 48m (157.5 ft.) RGB LED String Light Set with Music Dongle for $199.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $149.99 (save $80)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ 256GB Windows 11 Tablet for $1,379.99 (save $150)

JBL Bar Deep Bass 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $150)

Google Chromecast with Google TV for $59.99 (save $10)

Insignia Air Fryer – 4.8L – Stainless Steel for $79.99 (save $140)

ProForm Tour de France Exercise Bike for $799.97 (save $400)

Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard for $179.99 (save $80)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.