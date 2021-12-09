You can now use Stadia natively on your LG TV

At CES back in January, LG announced that its TVs will gain native Stadia app support in the second half of 2021.

Well, Stadia, Google’s game streaming service, is now available to download natively for webOS LG Smart TVs directly from the LG Content Store, as announced by Stadia.

Clear your schedules, Stadians. This Week on Stadia is jam packed with the following: 📺 Stadia comes to LG TVs!

🥳 @Bungie's 30th anniversary

🐓 🚔 @ChickenPoliceG Let's get it ➡️ https://t.co/7ltEnQRPH7 pic.twitter.com/5TpGAg7dkP — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) December 8, 2021

LG Smart TV customers with 2020 and newer models that run webOS version 5.0 or 6.0 can access the Stadia app directly on their TV, eliminating the need to use a device like a Chromecast to access the service. Older LG smart TV models will still need to rely on third-party devices to access Stadia.

To play the games, you can use either a regular Bluetooth-enabled controller, including the DualShock 4, Xbox One gamepad, Xbox 360 controller or pair a Stadia Controller. To make things even more convenient, you can also use your smartphone as a controller, thanks to the Stadia Bridge Mode, as confirmed by The Verge.

Further, to enjoy all the benefits of Stadia, including 4K resolution, 5.1 surround sound and HDR, you’ll need to sign up for Stadia Pro. A membership to Stadia Pro will set you back $11.99 per month and includes up to 4K/60fps streaming and several free games every month.

However, Stadia Pro is not mandatory to access the service, as games can be purchased individually and streamed at up to 1080p/60fps. A free one-month trial is also available.

To learn more or to subscribe, click here.

Source: Stadia