Where to stream The Matrix trilogy in Canada before The Matrix Resurrections

Nearly 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions, Neo is back.

The Matrix Resurrections, once again starring Canada’s own Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will open exclusively in theatres on December 22nd. The sci-fi action flick is being helmed by original The Matrix series co-director Lana Wachowski, who also co-wrote the script.

Given that it’s been so long since the last Matrix, you might want to revisit the trilogy, or even experience it for the first time. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the ways in which you can stream the three original Matrix films.

The first film, simply titled The Matrix (1999), can be streamed on Crave. However, its two sequels, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, are both available on Netflix. If you only have one or the other of these services, it’s worth noting that each film is available to rent for $4.99 CAD on premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

The Matrix Resurrections follows Neo as he re-enters The Matrix with Trinity and joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy. It’s worth noting that you can enter a special Warner Bros. QR code contest for a chance to win a trip to the December 16th Canadian premiere of The Matrix Resurrections with Reeves and Moss. Learn more here.

Another big December movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home — read more on where to stream the seven live-action Spidey flicks in Canada ahead of that multiverse adventure here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.