Google Photos rolls out ‘Best of 2021’ Memories collection

Google Photos is rolling out its “Best of 2021” Memories collection.

The Best of 2021 is an AI-generated digital photo book that surfaces random images in your Google Photos library that have been uploaded throughout 2021.

The images uploaded on my Best of 2021 aren’t ones I would consider the best of 2021. Additionally, they weren’t shown in any specific order, like my first photo was from August, the second from November and the third was from June.

Personally, I’m usually a fan of Google with its AI-generated Memories collections, but this time I feel like I was let down.

Source: 9to5Google