Cineplex offering buy one, get one free tickets when you purchase online

Cineplex is currently running a buy one, get one free (BOGO) promotion on ticket purchases made through its website or mobile app.

From December 8th to 12th, buy one movie ticket online and get a second free using the code ‘2021241.’ It’s important to note that the code is only valid on showtimes before December 13th, so you can’t buy a ticket between the 8th and the 12th for something like Spider-Man: No Way Home or The Matrix Resurrections, which premiere December 16th and 21st, respectively.

Still, there are a decent number of notable films playing this week, including Encanto, West Side Story, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (co-written and directed by Montreal’s Jason Reitman), Resident Evil: Raccoon City, House of Gucci, Dune and Eternals.

It’s worth noting that Cineplex offered this deal last week as well, but it’s back if you missed it the first time.

Image credit: 20th Century Studios

Source: Cineplex