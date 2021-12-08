Christina Aguilera says Pokémon Legends: Arceus is ‘gorgeous’

Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t completely done yet, but it is playable, according to artist Christina Aguilera.

In an interview with Elle, Aguilera said that during the brief Nintendo Switch advertisement she shot with her family, her daughter fell in love with Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

“It’s so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn’t give me a turn,” said the singer.

The game isn’t finished (“gone gold”), Aguilera explained, and it was solely available on the Switch that her daughter used during the ad.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28th, so it makes sense that the title hasn’t gone gold yet. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch and is available for pre-order for $79.99 from Amazon.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Elle Via: Nintendo Life