Here are the Best Play Store apps and games of 2021

Google has announced its ‘Best of 2021’ for the Play Store. This list includes both games and apps, and offers a large variety of both.
This list only pertains to U.S customers and not Canadians, which might explain why Paramount+ is so high on the list.
Also, as someone who really likes Pokémon Unite and League of Legends: Wild Rift, I’m pretty happy to see them high on the list.
Users’ Choice 2021
- App: Paramount+
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App
Best Game
Best of app winners
Best Apps for Good
Best Everyday Essentials
Best for Fun
Best Hidden Gems
Best for Personal Growth
Best for Tablets
Best for Wear
Popular on Google TV
Best of Game winners
Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
Best Indies
Best Pick Up & Play
Best for Tablets