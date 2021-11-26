OnePlus 8T drops to $600 for Black Friday

There are currently quite a few deals on OnePlus smartphones and wireless earbuds for ‘Black Friday,’ but the best offer is easily on the OnePlus 8T.

The phone first released in late 2020 and is still one of the faster devices on the market today. You can check out my review of the OnePlus 8T here. The OnePlus 8T is currently on sale for $599, down from its regular price of 1,099.

If you’re more interested in the OnePlus 9 series, I’ve reviewed that more recent device as well. They’re also great smartphones, but aren’t that much better than the 8T, especially considering its steep discount right now.

The N200 5G is on sale for $270. This is a decent budget phone, but be aware that it’s not nearly as powerful as OnePlus’ flagship devices. You can find my review of the N200 5G here.

Beyond these smartphones, several other devices are also on sale, including the OnePlus Buds Pro.

You can check out all OnePlus’ deals here.

Source: OnePlus