Moment discounts tons of camera gear for Black Friday

If you’re looking for camera gear or tech accessories this ‘Black Friday,’ Moment is the place to shop.
Like every retailer out there, the company is offering several steep discounts today.
Below are some of Moment’s best deals:
- Rugged Camera Sling 10L – $100 (roughly, $130 CAD)
- Video conferencing Lighting kit — $60 (roughly, $76 CAD)
- Film sack — $10 (roughly $12 CAD)
- Moment iPhone 12 cases — $30 (roughly $38 CAD)
- Moment iPhone 13 cases — $30 (roughly $38 CAD)
- 77mm Moment Cinebloom filter — $44 (roughly $56 CAD)
- Desk Light for video lighting — $100 (roughly $130 CAD)
- 18-inch cordless ring light — $150 (roughly $191 CAD)
- Rode Wireless Mic Go II — $300 (roughly $382 CAD)
- Curved surface mount for Apple AirTags — $15 (roughly $19 CAD)
You can check out all of the retailer’s Black Friday deals here.
Source: Moment