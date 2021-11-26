fbpx
Moment discounts tons of camera gear for Black Friday

There are some cool tech accessories discounted too

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Nov 26, 20211:16 PM EST
0 comments

If you’re looking for camera gear or tech accessories this ‘Black Friday,’ Moment is the place to shop.

Like every retailer out there, the company is offering several steep discounts today.

Below are some of Moment’s best deals:

You can check out all of the retailer’s Black Friday deals here.

Source: Moment 

