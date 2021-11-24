Get StackTV for $0.99/month for two months

Corus Entertainment’s 2021 Black Friday deal offers StackTV for $0.99/month for two months.

StackTV is a Canadian video streaming service delivered through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. That means you’ll need a Prime Video subscription (or a free 30-day trial) to access StackTV at the discounted cost.

In Canada, Amazon Prime costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year and includes access to Prime Video.

The discounted price lasts for two months before jumping back up to the regular $12.99 per month

StackTV is a 12-network package that includes access to content from Global, HGTV Canada, Teletoon, YTV, Adult Swim, Showcase, Food Canada and more.

Sign up to StackTV for $0.99/month for two months here.

Image credit: Prime Video

Source: Prime Video