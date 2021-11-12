Prime Video is offering a new clip ‘share a clip’ feature for iOS

Amazon’s Prime Video now offers an interesting ‘share a clip’ feature on iOS.

According to Prime Video’s press release, the company utilizes “X-Ray” technology to allow users to share their favourite clips from select Amazon Originals, such as The Boys, The Wilds, Fairfax and Invincible. It’s unclear what the term “X-Ray’ actually means in this context.

It’s worth noting that this Prime Video feature is reportedly only available in the U.S. currently, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see it make its way to Canada in the coming weeks.

Below is how the feature works:

When you’re watching an episode of a show, hit the ‘Share a clip’ button and this will pause the show, and open a clip, edit and share screen. Following that, Prime Video will create a 30-second clip and you’ll be able to move the clip forward of backward to find the exact clip you want to share.

Once the feature is ready press the ‘Share’ icon and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger and WhatsApp.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for more information regarding when or if the feature will release in Canada.

