Microsoft slashes Surface Duo’s price by 50 percent

Microsoft’s late 2019-released Surface Duo is currently 50 percent off as part of the company’s holiday sale.

Regularly available for $1,869.99, the 128GB dual-screen smartphone-tablet is currently listed for $934.99 at the Microsoft Store, marking a 50 percent discount. However, the price still seems to be too high, considering you can get way better devices for the same price or less.

Regardless, if you’re still adamant about getting the Surface Duo, here are a few specs about the device:

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch PixelSense Fusion touchscreen displays that let you either view two apps at once or expand one app to both screens. The dual-screen phablet is powered by a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 6GB of DRAM. The device uses a 3,577mAh battery that “had a surprising amount of longevity,” said MobileSyrup staff reporter Jonathan Lamont in his review of the Surface Duo. “The Surface Duo always made it through a day of use, usually with five or more hours of screen on time.”

Lamont gave the Surface Duo a modest 7/10 rating in his review. You can learn more about the device’s pros and cons here and decide if the Surface Duo is for you.

The device is available for $934 as part of Microsoft’s broader ‘Holiday Sale.’

Source: Microsoft