Microsoft’s holiday sale offers Surface Duo for half off and more

Microsoft’s holiday shopping sale offers a variety of devices at a discounted rate.

These deals are available until November 14th and discounts products like the Surface Duo, laptops, and headphones.

Check out the deals below:

You can check out more of the deals on Microsoft’s website, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.