Microsoft’s holiday sale offers Surface Duo for half off and more

Microsoft’s holiday shopping sale offers a variety of devices at a discounted rate.
These deals are available until November 14th and discounts products like the Surface Duo, laptops, and headphones.
Check out the deals below:
- Surface Duo 128GB — now $934.99, was $1,869.99
- Surface Laptop Go with Intel Core i5, 8GB and 256GB SSD — now $979.99, was $1,229.99
- Surface Go 2 with 8GB with 128GB SSD — now $599, was $699
- Surface Go 3 Essentials Bundle with Type Cover, Microsoft 365, Protection Plan, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD — now $786.83, was $857.98
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Intel Core i5 10th gen, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage Windows 11: now $699, was $879
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 OLED Touch Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD: now $1,949, was $2,699.99
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones: now $299.99, was $399.99
- Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds: now $269, was $349
You can check out more of the deals on Microsoft’s website, here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.